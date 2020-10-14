BOSTON (AP) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts doesn't amount to a new surge of the disease caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
"This is something we planned for and anticipated," the Republican said during a Statehouse press conference.
Baker said "there's no question that there will be more cases this fall" but added that the state has done the needed work to prepare for any increase in the coronavirus.
At the height of virus in the spring, there were up to 4,000 people hospitalized with the disease in Massachusetts. On Monday, the state reported about 500 people hospitalized with COVID-19, "which is way, way, way less," Baker added.
"I think it's important to remember that we're not where we were in March," he said.
He also said "there is no evidence" that indoor dining and other regulated indoor activities are driving the uptick in cases.
Massachusetts residents have taken important steps to contain the disease, Baker said and he urged them to continue practicing health protocols like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and abandoning risky behavior like shaking hands, hugging and speaking closely with each other.
The state has also built a robust healthcare infrastructure to cope with and respond to any additional upticks in the disease in the fall and winter, according to Baker. He said the state will soon be able to administer up to 100,000 tests a day with a turnaround time of about 2 days.
He said about one in three Massachusetts residents has already been tested at some point since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has also created a contact tracing program, is continuing to stockpile personal protective equipment like medical gowns and masks and has sufficient hospital capacity if needed.
"This progress puts us in a strong position to be prepared for whatever comes next," he said.
One concern is that, with the return of colder weather, more people will be spending more time inside in enclosed spaces, increasing the likelihood of transmitting the virus.
Baker also said that last week's positivity rate for colleges and universities in Massachusetts was just 0.1%. No college in Massachusetts has seen more than 200 cases,
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 630 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 9,410 and its confirmed caseload to more than 137,500.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests inched up to 1.2% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 510 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, and close to 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 509, up from 315 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities was nearly 6,210.
There was also a single probable COVID-19 death reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of probable deaths since the start of the pandemic to 217.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two elementary school students who were kicked off a school bus in New Hampshire last week for not keeping their faces covered will be allowed to return on the bus.
The Monroe Consolidated School Board convened an emergency meeting on Monday to say that JPI Transportation had backed down from its decision to ban the two boys, ages 9 and 10, from the bus for the rest of the school year, the Caledonian-Record reported.
Going forward, a student caught not wearing a mask will be banned from the bus for five days. A second offense will bring a 10-day ban and a third offense will lead to a meeting between the bus company and school officials to determine the next penalty.
FUNDING LAWSUIT
A New Hampshire court has thrown out a lawsuit by Democratic legislative leaders to stop Republican Gov. Chris Sununu from spending federal COVID-19 relief funds without their permission.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson ruled Tuesday that the legislature had given the governor the power to accept and spend federal money on emergency management.
Democrats filed the lawsuit in April seeking an emergency order to halt Sununu’s newly created Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. They argue only the Legislature’s joint fiscal committee has the power to act on the $1.25 billion in federal funds received by the state.
SCHOOL FUNDING
The executive director of the state's School Administrator Association warned that districts need almost $70 million to cover costs related to preparing schools to reopen amid the coronavirus.
Carl Ladd, testifying Tuesday at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief & Recovery Legislative Advisory Board, said districts were counting on FEMA to reimburse them for costs such as cleaning supplies, dividers and additional transportation that would allow them to reopen and stay open. But the state was advised last month that wasn't going to happen.
“There was anticipation throughout the summer and fall that there would be FEMA funds available to them for purchase of PPE, sanitizing stations, sanitation equipment,” Ladd told the board. “There was a lot of confusion about FEMA funds. Now, districts are pivoting understanding there are no FEMA funds available to them and using CARES Act allocation to make their schools ready to reopen and move in that direction and to stay open.”
Ladd said that the estimated $68 million for the 276 district in the state is only through October, so that figure could increase.
Board members said they hoped to be able to come to a decision on a funding recommendation by the end of the week. That will be forwarded to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's office.
POSITIVE TESTS AT DARTMOUTH
Three undergraduate students living off-campus from Dartmouth College have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.
The students are in isolation and receiving medical care and support, the college's COVID-19 task force leaders said in an email to the college community. The state health departments in New Hampshire and Vermont are working on contact tracing. Further information on where the students live was not provided by the college or health officials.
Dartmouth’s COVID-19 dashboard also shows that two members of its faculty or staff also are infected currently. The college has reported a total of 12 cases since July 1.
The Valley News reports about 2,000 Dartmouth students, including graduate students, are living off campus, in Hanover, Lebanon and as far away as Grantham, New Hampshire, and in Quechee, Vermont. Most classes are being taught remotely.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Four Rhode Island bars have been temporarily closed for alleged noncompliance with regulations meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, state health officials say.
The violations include serving alcohol after 11 p.m., allowing customers to mingle at bars, not having barriers to separate seated parties and not enforcing mask-wearing requirements, the state Department of Health said in a statement Monday.
Three of the establishments that received the Immediate Compliance Orders are in Providence and one is in Cranston.
Before reopening, management must meet with the health department and the Department of Business Regulation. The bars must undergo a thorough cleaning and test all employees.
The owners of one bar, Fish Co. Bar & Grill in Providence, dispute the findings, telling The Providence Journal they have video of the inspection that contradicts what the inspectors found.
CASES ON THE RISE
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday reported more than 550 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths over the last four days.
The state’s weekly average of new cases per 100,000 population was 120 as of Saturday, above the threshold of 100 per 100,000 according to department statistics released Tuesday, which state authorities have said may lead to more restrictions to control the spread of the disease.
The number of hospitalizations is also on the rise, with 126 patients in the state’s hospitals as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information is available. That is the highest single-day total since mid-June.
Thirteen patients are currently in intensive care.
The state has now had almost 27,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,139 fatalities.
The department did not update over the holiday weekend.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from about 1% on Sept. 28 to nearly 2% on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Gov. Gina Raimondo has said she wants the rate to remain lower than 2%.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine businesses are dealing with a new set of guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday in preparation for the cold winter months.
The state has increased its limit on indoor seating to either 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The outdoor gathering limit remains 100 people, the office said.
The state has also said indoor service at bars may resume on Nov. 2. The new rules also slightly relax the face covering requirements for businesses such as spas and tattoo parlors.
The new rules ease some restrictions, but also expand requirements about mask use to more parts of the state, said Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah.
The state has expanded the scope of enforcement statewide, instead of limiting it to Maine’s coastal counties and more populated cities, the governor's office said.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
THE NUMBERS:
Another 26 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Tuesday.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,780, while the number of deaths was unchanged at 143, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 36, which is about four more than it was a week ago.
Shah said most of the cases in the state are occurring in York, Cumberland and Somerset counties.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
BIRX URGES CAUTION
Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, urged continued caution about the pandemic during an appearance at a community college in Maine.
Birx spoke Tuesday at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. She said now is a bad time for people to let their guards down in the fight against the virus.
“We need people to focus on personal protection," Birx said.
