METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say was driving a stolen car when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Massachusetts.
The Eagle-Tribune reports the Lawrence teen was arrested Monday and charged in the death of 57-year-old Timothy Lafferty, of Methuen, on Oct. 14.
Police say the boy hit Lafferty at about 8:40 p.m. with an Infiniti M37 that he took from the home of someone he knows. He reportedly returned the car with front-end damage.
Lafferty died of his injuries.
The boy does not have a driver's license. He faces several charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury collision causing death.
Police say his name will not be released because he is a juvenile.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
