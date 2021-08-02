Roxanne Schaefer, of West Warwick, R.I., stands for a photograph outside of her apartment building, in West Warwick, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Schaefer, who is months behind on rent, is bracing for the end to a CDC federal moratorium Saturday, July 31, 2021, a move that could result in millions of people being evicted just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)