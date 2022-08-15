The grasses and wild flowers on the future site of Piers Park Phase II on the East Boston waterfront turn brown due to the drought, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Boston. The impacts of climate change have been felt throughout the Northeastern U.S. with rising sea levels, heavy precipitation and storm surges causing flooding and coastal erosion. This summer has brought another extreme: a severe drought that’s made lawns crispy and has farmers begging for steady rain. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)