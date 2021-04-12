LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — One person died in a motorcycle crash in Leicester over the weekend, police said.
A passerby reported seeing a motorcycle in the woods off Route 56 at about 7 a.m. Sunday, Leicester police said in a Facebook post.
Responding officers found the victim nearby and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim's name was not publicly disclosed pending notification of family.
A section of Route 56 was closed for several hours while police investigated. The circumstances and cause of the crash remained under investigation.
No additional details were immediately made public.
