BOSTON (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is making COVID-19 vaccine booster shots mandatory for 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff across all five of the system's campuses.
Students and employees were required to receive vaccines for the fall semester, which the university in a statement said resulted in nearly 100% compliance and COVID-19 positivity rates well below national and state averages across the system.
"Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19," President Marty Meehan said in a statement. "The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death."
More than 300 employees at the presidents's office are also required to get a booster shot as soon as reasonably possible after they become eligible, which is six months following the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot regimens and two months after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson single-shot, the statement said.
Employees who have been granted a religious or medical exemption from the vaccination requirement are exempt from the booster requirement.
The system has campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell and a medical school in Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.