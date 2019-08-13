BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man accused of fatally stabbing his wife has been ordered held without bail by a judge.
Not guilty pleas were entered Monday on behalf of 43-year-old Valdir Chaves, who is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dora Chaves during an argument Sunday in the couple's Roxbury apartment. Prosecutors said the victim, a mother of two, sustained multiple stab wounds and later died at a hospital.
Prosecutors said Dora Chaves had called police before the stabbing and said she wanted her husband out of the apartment.
WCVB-TV reported that Valdir Chaves' attorney, Earl Howard, is waiting to hear a tape of an interview his client had with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.