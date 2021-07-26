EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A 67-year-old Chicopee woman died Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Easthampton, State Police said.
Troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-91 southbound around 2 p.m., according to a police statement. They found a car that had come to a stop in the breakdown lane after crashing into a stationary object on the side of the road.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries. Police said it appears the woman suffered a medical emergency before the crash.
Authorities did not immediately release the woman's name.
The crash is being investigated by State Police.
