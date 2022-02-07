DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred late Sunday.
A pedestrian was struck on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike near the Route 30 off ramp in Natick at about 8:40 p.m., police said in a statement.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was released and the death remains under investigation.
One person was killed and two others were injured when an SUV went off the road to the left, into the median, and struck a tree on Interstate 195 west in Dartmouth at about 10 p.m., police said.
A passenger, identified by police as Eleanor Estrella, 63, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 25-year-old New Bedford woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other passenger, a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash, including why the vehicle left the road, is still under investigation.
