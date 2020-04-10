RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are seeking a man who they say stabbed a woman six times with a pair of scissors in her home.
A 24-year-old man allegedly attacked the woman in her Raynham home Wednesday afternoon and fled on foot through a nearby wooded area. The man and the victim were friends, police said in a statement.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.
Officers have located the scissors the man allegedly used to stab the victim. The man remains at large.
