BOSTON (AP) — The seven-member board that governs the veterans' home in Massachusetts that had one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country has three new members, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.
Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, and Lt. Col. Mark Bigda were named to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home board of trustees on Wednesday, while Brigadier Gen. Sean Collins was appointed in July.
"As the home continues to protect and care for the veteran residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointment of these three trustees to the board will bring expertise that will benefit residents of the home, help steer its leadership and fortify its clinical expertise," the Republican governor said in a statement.
Keefe, adjutant general for the Massachusetts National Guard, is replacing a trustee whose seven-year term ended in July.
Bigda is a practicing physician who currently serves in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as a flight surgeon for the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.
Collins is a nurse practitioner who currently serves as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Deputy Surgeon General.
Seventy-six residents of the state-run facility died after contracting the disease and dozens of other residents and staffers were sickened. The home's former superintendent and chief medical officer face criminal neglect charges.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported 27 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 1,600 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state continues to grapple with a surge of the disease.
The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 9,830 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 159,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nearly 110 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,450.
BOSTON POSITIVITY RATE DOWN
Even though the city of Boston's coronavirus test positivity rate fell to 7.2% for the week ending last Friday, down from 8% the prior week, residents should not be lulled into thinking the current outbreak is under control, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday.
"That's good to see but it's too soon to say that we stopped the trend," Walsh said at a City Hall news conference. "Our numbers continue to be higher than what we need them to be in Boston, and hospitals have been seeing more activity. Those are the realities we have to address."
He urged residents to follow new guidelines issued by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this week, including wearing masks whenever in public, staying at home after 10 p.m. except for essential activities including work, and avoiding large gatherings.
While the new regulations may hurt restaurants and other businesses, they could prevent worse long-term consequences.
"If we don't get the virus under control, and we don't stop this trend of increase in positivity rate, we'll be in a far worse situation in a few week or months," he said. "I'll be standing here talking about shutting everything down and we don't want to be doing that."
He reminded restaurants that they could contact the city's small business office for help in setting up takeout and delivery operations and for protective equipment.
Walsh also addressed the presidential election, asking city residents to remain peaceful and wear face coverings if they choose to gather or protest as results are announced.
"We have to be patient and respect the democratic process," he said.
At least two rallies are scheduled for Wednesday.
Police Commissioner William Gross urged Bostonians to set a positive example for the nation when practicing their First Amendment rights.
LEOMINSTER TESTING
Leominster is offering free coronavirus testing on Wednesday and Thursday in response to a rising number of positive cases in the city, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said.
The drive-up testing is being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Doyle Field athletic complex.
The city has had 97 new confirmed coronavirus infections reported in the two weeks ending on Oct. 28, according to state data, and has now moved into the state's high-risk category for coronavirus transmission with more than 17 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
