MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in a storage unit in Massachusetts where he had apparently been living has been apprehended in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday on the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.
He is charged in connection with the death of Paul Weaver, 54, who was found dead in a Milford storage locker on Aug. 17.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge. No defense attorney was listed in online Virginia court records.
Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the district attorney, told The Telegram & Gazette she could not comment on how Weaver and the suspect were connected or what led investigators to the suspect.
The death remains under investigation.
