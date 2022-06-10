NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river has ended in tragedy with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing, authorities said.
The family of six — a mother and father and their four children — were fishing from Deer Island in the Merrimack River when at about 7 p.m. Thursday, two of the children entered the water, Newburyport fire and police officials said in a statement.
The mother entered the water to get the children, and with the help of a good Samaritan boater, rescued a 7-year-old girl, authorities said.
The mother was unable to hoist herself into the boat and went under the water. She was found by rescuers unresponsive and not breathing. After life-saving efforts were performed at the scene, she was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.
Rescuers could not find the 6-year-old boy. All other members of the family are accounted for.
No names were released.
The ongoing rescue and recovery operation involves multiple local and state agencies, as well as the Coast Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.