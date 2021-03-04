A crane hoists the restored bronze relief of the Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial (pictured on billboard below) toward its place on the Boston Common, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. The monument honoring the famed Civil War unit of Black soldiers has returned to downtown Boston, following a $3 million restoration which took place at a studio in Woburn, Mass. Onsite work remains on track for completion by mid-April 2021. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)