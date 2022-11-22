FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire.
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
Authorities said she was not dressed for the cold weather. Higher-elevation temperatures on Sunday were near zero. Winds were at 30-40 mph, making the wind-chill factor in the range of 30 degrees below zero.
Searchers started looking for her later Sunday, after she did not return. A number of search-and-rescue teams continued Monday. A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter also took part in the search.
Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo are asked to notify the New Hampshire State Police dispatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.