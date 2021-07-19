Delivery driver Frantz Cantave, left, receives payment as he delivers an order of recreational marijuana to Hilary Marcotte outside her home, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Boston. At least two companies announced this week they've launched operations to deliver marijuana in Massachusetts. Lantern, a sister company of the popular alcohol delivery service Drizly, says it's now serving the Boston area. Your Green Package, meanwhile, says its driver teams have hit the road in the greater Northampton area in the western end of the state. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)