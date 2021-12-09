FILE - Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins, left, takes questions directly from inmates on June 26, 2018, during a forum at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay, in Boston. Rollins was confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Senate to be U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to serve in that position. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)