ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a body near a Massachusetts community's wastewater treatment plant.
The Northwestern district attorney's office in a statement says the body was found Monday near the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment plant and the death is "considered criminal in nature."
The woman is white and in her 20s but her name was not released.
The state medical examiner's office will determine cause and manner of death.
No further details were released.
