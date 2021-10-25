QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with fatally punching another man during a fight outside a Quincy American Legion post nearly three years ago is heading to trial.
Matthew Potter, who faces manslaughter and other charges in connection with the January 2019 death of Chris McCallum, goes on trial starting Monday, The Patriot Ledger reported.
McCallum, a father of three from Bridgewater, died from a traumatic brain injury a day after the encounter, which his family said occurred as he tried to break up a fight after a concert at the Nickerson American Legion post in Quincy's Squantum neighborhood.
The medical examiner found the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.
Prosecutors say Potter had been thrown out of the post for offensive actions and comments toward women and was the aggressor.
Potter's lawyer, however, has said his client was the victim of a "group assault" that included McCallum and his brother, and suffered multiple injuries himself.
