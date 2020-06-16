BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will offer free coronavirus testing this week for anyone who has attended large gatherings in recent weeks, including protests following the killing of George Floyd, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
The testing will be offered at no cost on Wednesday and Thursday at 52 pop-up locations across the state. Some testing facilities are by appointment only. Some will take anyone who walks up, even without an appointment.
"We certainly support peoples' rights to express their views peacefully, but we need to keep up our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts," the Republican governor said, adding that test results will be provided confidentially.
Any time large groups of people come together there's a risk for transmission of the virus, Baker said.
Baker said some people with the virus do not show symptoms and could unwittingly spread the virus, so even those individuals who participated in protests and feel healthy, should consider getting tested anyway.
Baker's comments follow a similar announcement by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh that the city would begin offering testing for protesters.
Floyd, who was black, died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.
Since the killing, there have been widespread protests in Boston and in cities and towns nationwide.
Many, but not all, of the protesters were wearing masks, which can help stem the spread of the virus.
Walsh said last week that he was concerned for the health of the protesters and also the possibility that they could bring the virus home and cause others to become sick.
Here are other coronavirus-related developments in Massachusetts:
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
State officials on Monday reported that the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts dipped below 100 as the state continues to make progress in its battle against the disease.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 now stands at nearly 105,700 with the addition of the 87 newly reported cases.
There were 23 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic to 7,647.
There were 1,026 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from about 1,747 two weeks ago. The number of people in intensive care units fell to 253, down from 404 two weeks ago.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 4,817, or nearly 63% of all deaths.
SOLDIERS' HOME VISITS
Massachusetts' two state-run soldiers' homes are resuming visits this week after they became hot spots for the coronavirus.
The Chelsea Soldiers' Home will begin allowing visits outdoors starting Monday while the Holyoke Soldiers' Home will begin allowing them Tuesday.
The state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services says all veteran residents and staff have been retested in preparation for resuming limited visitation.
Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Holyoke home and six at the Chelsea home as of Friday, the office said.
State officials say recreational activities, including supervised time outdoors, have also resumed for veterans at the Holyoke home, which was the site of one of the deadliest outbreaks of the virus in a nursing home in the nation. Veterans are also being trained to use iPad, which are being used for regular family communication through video chat, they said.
As of Friday, 76 veterans at the Holyoke home and 31 veterans living at the Chelsea home had died from the virus during the pandemic.
BOSTON PLAYGROUNDS REOPEN
Playgrounds and splash pads are reopening in Boston.
Walsh has said people who patron the facilities starting Monday will be encouraged to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and limit the amount of time spent in those areas.
New signs will also be placed at all playgrounds and splash pads with health and safety tips to control the spread of the coronavirus.
