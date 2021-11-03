DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who prosecutors say threw a punch during a fight outside an American Legion that led to the death of another man post nearly three years ago was convicted Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter.
The Norfolk Superior Court jury deliberated for more than a day after a weeklong trial before finding Matthew Potter guilty in the death in January 2019 of Chris McCallum, The Patriot Ledger reported.
Potter, 38, of Weymouth, also acquitted of two counts of sexual assault and assault, was sentenced by a judge to up to four years in state prison.
McCallum, 44, a father of three from Bridgewater, died from a traumatic brain injury a day after the brawl following a concert at the Nickerson American Legion post in Quincy's Squantum neighborhood.
Potter punched McCallum, causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground, authorities said. He was taken off life support the next day.
The state medical examiner said McCallum suffered blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.
Potter's lawyer, however, said his client was the victim of an assault and McCallum and his brother were the aggressors.
