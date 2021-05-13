BOSTON (AP) — Children ages 12 through 15 will be able to start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots in Massachusetts as soon as Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
The state will begin delivering shots into the arms of the 400,000 Massachusetts residents who fall into that age slot after an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 12 to 15.
The young people will be able to book appointments or use walk-up access to get the shot, Baker said.
"We want to make sure that we get everybody eligible to be vaccinated, vaccinated," the Republican said.
Baker made the comments after touring a Norwood facility of Moderna, which is also seeking permission to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.
Baker said the administration is seeking input from pediatricians and primary care physicians and said regional health collaboratives will also play a role in delivering shots to young people.
The Food and Drug Administration this week cleared the expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. States had been waiting for Wednesday's recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine.
Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects — data the FDA will need to scrutinize.
EMPLOYER VACCINATION PROGRAM
Employers who want to help their workers get COVID-19 vaccines can take part in the state's new Employer Vaccination Program, the Baker administration announced Wednesday.
The program offers two main options.
The first allows group appointments at mass vaccination sites starting May 17. Employers can request a block of appointments at any of the state's seven mass vaccination sites. The minimum number of appointments required is 10. There is no maximum.
Registration requires demographic information. Insurance and identification are not required at the time of registration or appointment if not available. Employers can set up a table at the site to have an onsite presence for employees which can be coordinated with the site operator.
Sites are available seven days a week. Most vaccination appointments take less than 30 minutes, including the 15-minute observation period.
The second option allows employers to request a visit by a mobile on-site employer vaccination clinic.
The option is limited to companies who have 35 or more confirmed workers who will obtain a vaccination at an on-site pop-up clinic. A vaccination provider will come to the employer host-property to vaccinate individuals and return three to four weeks later to deliver second doses.
Employers in communities with vaccination rates below the state average will be prioritized. On-site clinics begin as soon as May 17.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 600 Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 13.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,357 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 654,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 430 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 110 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 55. There were an estimated 17,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
More than 6.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 3.8 million first doses and more than 2.8 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
There have been about 227,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
More than 3 million people have been fully immunized.
