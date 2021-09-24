FILE - In this March 11, 2010 file photo, empty frames from which thieves took "Storm on the Sea of Galilee," left background, by Rembrandt and "The Concert," right foreground, by Vermeer, remain on display at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The paintings were among more than a dozen works stolen from the museum March 21, 1990, in what is considered the largest art theft in history. The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 said Thursday that he was hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a key figure in the case. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)