BOSTON (AP) — Boston-area residents will be able to hear one minute of music performed solo just for them as part of a pop-up concert series.
The 10 days of free, one-on-one performances called Concert for One begins Friday in custom-fitted shipping containers placed on Harvard University's Science Center Plaza in Cambridge and in Chin Park on Boston's Rose Kennedy Greenway.
The concerts are the brain child of violist, Rayna Yun Chou, who staged similar performances in her native Taiwan in 2016 as way to make classical music more accessible.
She's one of nearly 60 musicians playing from noon to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 29, including pianists, violinists, cellists, clarinetists, a percussionist, and at least one solo vocalist.
The performances are being organized by local performing arts organization Celebrity Series of Boston.
