BOSTON (AP) — Three Boston hospitals have teamed up to pledge $3 million over three years to help low-income families stay in their homes.
Officials at Boston Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, and Brigham and Women's Hospital say the Innovative Stable Housing Initiative's first $1.5 million is slated for families struggling with unstable housing, including those behind on rent and at risk of eviction.
The hospitals are required to devote money to community initiatives as a condition of state approval for large construction projects at their campuses. The hospitals decided to focus on housing.
Dr. Megan Sandel, a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center's Grow Clinic, which treats children, tells The Boston Globe research has shown that children, in particular, face health issues and developmental delays if they lack a safe and stable home.
