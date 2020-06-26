SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been killed and another driver injured in a head-on car crash, authorities said.
The vehicles collided in Salem at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney's office.
Both drivers were taken to Salem Hospital, where the 56-year-old off-duty Salem police patrolman was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the other driver.
The district attorney's office did not release names.
The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and no charges have issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.