WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been found shot to death in a Worcester home, police said.
Officers responded to the home at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her name was not released.
Police have not announced any arrests or a possible motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Worcester police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.