BOSTON (AP) — A disbarred Massachusetts attorney and his wife have pleaded guilty to running mortgage fraud schemes, federal prosecutors said.
Barry Wayne Plunkett Jr., 61, and Nancy Plunkett, 56, both of Barnstable, pleaded guilty Friday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. Barry Plunkett Jr. also pleaded guilty to tax evasion.
Barry Plunkett, prior to his disbarment, ran a law firm, and his wife was his office assistant and paralegal. Prosecutors said in one scheme, they defrauded six lenders and 14 refinancing homeowners and kept $900,000 for their own purposes.
In addition, the Plunketts used various names, entities and false documents to obtain three successive mortgage loans on their home in Hyannis Port in amounts of $412,000, $470,000 and $1.2 million.
They told one lender that Nancy Plunkett was single and purchasing the property as a business investment when in reality they had been married since 2014 and the property was their home, prosecutors said.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 10. Bank fraud carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
