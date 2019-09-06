Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.