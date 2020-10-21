BOSTON (AP) — Family members of veterans who died during a coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home testified Tuesday before lawmakers investigating the outbreak that took the lives of nearly 80 veterans.
Susan Kenney told the Special Joint Legislative Oversight Committee she couldn't get any information from the home's administration after she found out about the outbreak.
"When I went to bed that night, I heard veterans were dying. I didn't know how many. I spoke to my father's case worker twice that day and there was no mention of it, which I thought was odd. I called the command center and didn't get an answer for more than 30 hours," Kenney said.
So she drove to the Soldiers' Home with the message "Is my father alive?" written on the windows of her car.
Her father, 78-year-old Air Force veteran Charles Lowell, died of the virus on April 15.
In all, 76 veterans who contracted the virus at the home died, one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation. The home's former superintendent and chief medical officer face criminal neglect charges.
Laurie Mandeville Beaudette testified that she learned that her father, James, tested positive in April after calling the nurses station and being told he was in a negative pressure room on a COVID-positive floor.
"The hardest thing I ever had to tell him was that it was okay to let go. I didn't want him holding on just for me. It would be too selfish. It was awful," she said.
The 17-member oversight committee is hearing testimony to understand the outbreak and recommend reforms. It is holding a virtual hearing on Thursday.
HOSPITAL CLUSTER CONTAINED
A cluster of COVID-19 cases that affected nearly 60 staff and patients at a major Boston hospital has been contained, hospital officials say.
The cluster at Brigham and Women's Hospital was identified Sept. 22 in two inpatient units, and 42 employees and 15 patients were potentially connected, the hospital said in a statement on its website.
The hospital has not had any new potentially contagious cases on the units that were affected since Oct. 3.
The possible factors that contributed to the cluster included a highly infectious source patient, several people with very high viral loads, inconsistencies in patient masking and the use of eye protection among providers, and a lack of physical distancing among staff while eating.
The likely source patient was not admitted because of the coronavirus, but had symptoms of a respiratory infection and twice tested negative for COVID-19, Dr. Michael Klompas, hospital epidemiologist, told The Boston Globe.
The patient infected a roommate who was then transferred to another unit, he said.
In response to the cluster, the hospital instituted an aggressive testing protocol for staff and patients, tested the HVAC system and thoroughly cleaned the affected areas.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported five newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 820 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,537 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 142,300.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stood at 1.3% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, and more than 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 500, up from 364 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,293.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The attorney general’s office has fined a New Hampshire restaurant where at least 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak.
Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant has been fined $2,000 for violating emergency orders related to the coronavirus after it moved a karaoke event inside. The Hudson restaurant told authorities that it moved the event inside after receiving noise complaints and due to colder weather.
In issuing the fine, the state in a letter to the restaurant said the decision to move the event inside after being told it wasn't allowed indoors and allowing individuals to participate without bringing their own equipment not only violated the state's emergency order but also was “reckless.”
The cases linked to Fat Katz include a person who went to the restaurant while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be in quarantine.
No one responded to a request for comment at Fat Katz.
THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday, 9,828 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of several dozen cases compared with the previous day. A total of 468 people have died.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 67 new cases per day on Oct. 5 to 86 new cases per day on Oct. 19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Students from low-income families in urban areas who stand to benefit most from a return to in-person lessons during the coronavirus pandemic are more likely to be learning remotely, exacerbating educational inequities that already exist, according to a report released Tuesday.
The report was released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization.
Even though Gov. Gina Raimondo called on schools to open by Oct. 13, only nine districts were fully open by that date and only about one-third of Rhode Island's students had access to full in-person learning on that date, according to the report. About one-eighth had no in-person learning access.
“The school districts that have fully reopened are suburban and rural districts in higher-income areas of the state, whereas many urban districts in lower-income communities are relying more heavily on distance learning," according to the executive summary of the report.
“Since there is clear consensus among academic researchers that, overall, the educational outcomes of students engaged in virtual learning are worse than those of students in traditional brick-and-mortar schools, the report finds it troubling that the least open districts in Rhode Island are also among the state’s lowest performing.”
There were several recommendations made in the report, including the need for a discussion on whether the state's decentralized model for public education delivers the best outcomes for all students.
The report was "fair and accurate" and pointed out many inequities the state is already addressing, state Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said.
“We did see a lot of success compared to other states, but we have a long way to go,” she said.
The state will also take a hard look at the report's recommendations, she said.
DETENTION FACILITY CASES
A Rhode Island facility that houses federal detainees has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to documents filed with a federal court.
The Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls had 52 active cases among detainees, and eight among staff as of Monday, The Providence Journal reported.
A spokesman says the facility anticipated additional cases and is prepared to respond appropriately.
The center has had more than 150 cases total among detainees and staff.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Five more Rhode Island residents have died of coronavirus-related complications and there were more than 150 more new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The new cases Monday were out of more than 5,500 tests, a positivity rate of 2.8%.
In addition, the department also added more than 145 positive cases to previous days' totals.
There have now been more than 28,600 known cases and 1,164 fatalities from the virus in Rhode Island.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has now risen over the past two weeks from nearly 1.5% on Oct. 5 to more than 1.9% on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has also risen over the past two weeks from about 142 on Oct. 5 to more than 216 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins.
The number of people in the hospital was 135 according to the latest state data, with 16 patients in intensive care.
MAINE
BROOKS, Maine (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak centered around a church in a small town in Maine has grown to more than 40 cases and could spread significantly, public health authorities in the state said Tuesday.
The outbreak began at Brooks Pentecostal Church in the small Waldo County town of Brooks, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said. The outbreak has sickened people age 2 to 80, he said.
The outbreak appears to stem from a fellowship event earlier this month in which masks were available but not routinely used, Shah said. Seven of the 42 cases are located at a school associated with the church, he said.
Maine CDC investigators have found coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak at an assisted living facility and four schools in the Waldo County area, Shah said. Shah stressed that those facilities are not considered the sources of outbreaks themselves.
The growing outbreak is evidence that people need to continue following safety recommendations, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said. That means observing social distancing and wearing masks, she said.
“It's not that anyone involved in these outbreaks is malicious, but the stark reality is anyone can cause an outbreak,” Mills said. “We can't let our guard down.”
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
PENCE RALLY
Mills said she was “disappointed” that Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, held a campaign rally in Hermon on Monday that appeared to exceed the state's attendance limit for outdoor gatherings.
Pence held the event to tout President Donald Trump's reelection bid and promote Maine Republicans. The state limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people. Maine Republican Party Jason Savage said there were between 1,500 and 2,000 people in attendance.
Savage was dismissive of criticism of the event on Monday.
“I guess we’ll have to call it a 'peaceful protest.' Gov. Mills and her pals should be fine then,” Savage said in an e-mail.
THE NUMBERS
Another 33 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC reported Tuesday.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,989, while the number of deaths remained at 146, officials said. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine was about 35, which was about three more than it was a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.