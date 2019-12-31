BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire man was caught trying to bring a loaded semi-automatic handgun onto a plane at Boston's Logan International Airport on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA officers spotted the .45-caliber handgun when the man's belongings entered the X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with one bullet in the chamber, the TSA said in a statement. An additional magazine was also found. In all, there were 14 bullets, the statement said.
TSA officers contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who took the handgun and detained the man for questioning.
The man, whose name has not been released, is a resident of Hooksett, New Hampshire.
The TSA has now found 18 guns at Logan checkpoints this year.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
