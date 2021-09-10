WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toured a Worcester child care facility Thursday in a visit meant to highlight the importance of affordable child care.
The California Democrat was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, and also met with local parents.
During her appearance at the Rainbow Child Development Center she touted the recently approved investments in the child tax credit, affordable child care programs and early education. The center serves hundreds of at-risk children from the surrounding area.
Pelosi's visit to Worcester came after she delivered remarks at Smith College in Northampton Wednesday night.
