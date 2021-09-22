BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents about 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to delay Gov. Charlie Baker's state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate so it can negotiate its terms.
A hearing on the suit filed Friday is scheduled for Wednesday.
The suit asks for the delay so the union can "negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment."
The union also asks that troopers who choose not to get vaccinated, or who have already had COVID-19, be allowed to instead undergo weekly coronavirus testing.
The union is also asking for "presumptive protection" for troopers who get sick from COVID-19 or the vaccine, according to the suit.
The union wants any coronavirus-related injury or death "automatically be considered a line-of-duty injury," which would come with additional benefits for members.
Baker announced last month that 42,000 state workers and contractors in the executive branch are required to be vaccinated, or be granted a legitimate exemption, by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary action up to and including termination.
A spokesperson for Baker said the administration does not comment on pending lawsuits.
___ TOPSFIELD FAIR
Another major Massachusetts agricultural fair will require guests to wear face coverings indoors.
Organizers of the more than 200-year-old Topsfield Fair said Wednesday that the mandate is in line with a Topsfield Board of Health directive issued Monday.
"Our goal is to always provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at the Topsfield Fair," General Manager James O'Brien said in a statement. "We will inform people about this mandate on our website, as well as signs posted outside and inside the fairgrounds."
The fair is also encouraging fairgoers to make use of hundreds of hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds and is asking anyone feeling unwell to stay home.
The fair, first held in 1818, runs from Oct. 1-11 this year. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic but in a typical year draws up to 500,000 visitors.
The Big E announced last week that it would require masks indoors in line with town of West Springfield rules.
