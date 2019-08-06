TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye plans to step down after Gov. Charlie Baker nominated him to the post of Bristol County Register of Probate.
Hoye is currently in his fourth term as mayor and had indicated as late as last week that he would seek re-election in November.
Immediately after Baker's announcement on Monday, Republican state Rep. Shaunna O'Connell said she would run to succeed Hoye. The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that O'Connell is the only declared candidate for mayor with Tuesday being the deadline for filing papers with city elections officials.
Hoye's nomination must be approved by the eight-member Governor's Council. If he's confirmed, he would succeed Gina DeRossi, who stepped down last year to become administrator for the state appeals court.
