BOSTON (AP) — The leaders of the four Roman Catholic dioceses in Massachusetts are calling on the faithful to address climate change.
In a pastoral letter released Monday, the bishops wrote that "we must act now within our faith institutions and throughout the state to take substantial, meaningful steps to protect our environmental and provide relief from the impact of toxic pollution and climate change" to protect public health and safety.
The letter was signed Boston Archbishop Cardinal Sean O'Malley; Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski; Worcester Bishop Robert McManus; and Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha.
The leaders in their letter cited several recent scientific studies that "detail the urgency of this crisis," including climate change's effects on weather and global food supplies.
The bishops asked everyone to "take better care of our common home."
