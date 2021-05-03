BOSTON (AP) — New Englanders returned more than 46 tons of unused and unwanted drugs last month, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said.
Residents were encouraged on April 24 to turn over expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, along with electronic vaping devices and cartridges, at 565 collection sites across New England.
Those drugs have now been "taken out of harm's way across New England," said Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge.
Among New England states, Massachusetts residents returned more than 15 tons while Maine returned more than 13 tons and New Hampshire more than 6 tons, officials said.
The program is growing. In 2010, it collected nearly 13 tons for all six New England states, officials said.
