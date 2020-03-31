BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline prices are quickly approaching the $2 per gallon level in Massachusetts, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular fell 11 cents in the past week to an average of $2.05, the organization said.
Massachusetts' price is 4 cents higher than the national per-gallon average of $2.01. A year ago, the average price in Massachusetts was 48 cents higher.
The national price is expected to drop lower than $2 per gallon in the coming week, as demand diminishes because Americans are staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic and crude prices stay low.
AAA also found a wide range of prices for regular in Massachusetts from a low of $1.72 to a high of $2.75 per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.