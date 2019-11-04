BOSTON (AP) — A legislative committee is preparing to hear public testimony on a slew of transportation related bills.
They range from a measure that would require gas stations to provide air compressors for free to other bills regulating parasailing and allowing one-piece swimming pools up to 16 feet wide to be towed along highways.
The bills are among dozens on the agenda for a Wednesday public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse before the Legislature's Transportation Committee.
Among the bills are others that are aimed at improving student safety on school busses, cracking down on littering from cars and trucks, and requiring driver's license suspension for anyone convicted of possessing a controlled substance in an automobile with a minor present.
Another would regulate the use of video screens while operating a motor vehicle.
