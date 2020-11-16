CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — A man in his 80s has died after a fire in his Chelsea apartment, authorities said.
Firefighters and police responded to the building for a fire alarm on Sunday afternoon, police Chief Brian Kyes said in a social media post.
Firefighters "made a quick entry" into a third-floor apartment, put out the kitchen fire and found the victim, whose name was not immediately released.
The death remains under investigation Kyes said, but Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal's office, said the victim suffered burns.
"He was just a nice man and it breaks my heart, it breaks my heart it really does, it's horrible," Maria Garcia, who lives across the hall from the victim, told WFXT-TV.
