EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a metal recycling facility in a Boston suburb sent a plume of dark gray smoke over the city on Wednesday morning, according to officials.
The fire was at the Schnitzer Northeast facility in Everett and "all floors of building fully involved," the Everett firefighters union said in a tweet, followed by a second tweet that said "everyone out of building and accounted for."
A hazardous materials unit, the Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection were also called to the scene.
Firefighters from several surrounding communities also responded to the scene.
An email seeking comment was sent to a Schnitzer spokesperson.
The fire was not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.