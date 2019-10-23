FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Massachusetts.
The Middlesex district attorney's office says police went to a Framingham apartment at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the request of someone known to the victim who said they could not reach the woman or access her apartment.
Police found the woman, described as in her 20s, suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name was not released pending notification of family and no arrests have been announced.
