WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a two-car collision in Massachusetts last weekend.
James Leydon, a spokesman for the Hampden district attorney, says 25-year-old Anthony Fierro was alone in his vehicle driving eastbound on Route 20 in West Springfield on Saturday night when he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a car carrying four people.
Fierro died from his injuries at a hospital.
MassLive.com reports that the four people in the other car were injured. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.
The West Springfield police are investigating the crash.
