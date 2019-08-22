BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard in Boston is warning about the dangers and potential penalties of jumping off ferries.
The Coast Guard in a statement Wednesday said it has proposed fines of up $2,500 each to two teenagers who they said jumped over ferry railings in New England waters this summer.
They say 18-year-old Luke Garrity jumped off the Island Queen in Falmouth, Massachusetts on June 23.
Eighteen-year-old Andrew Myers is accused of jumping off the Anna C in Block Island, Rhode Island on July 28. No home towns were provided.
The Coast Guard says the act of intentionally jumping into the water from a passenger vessel is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel, and carries a fine of up to $35,000.
The teens have 45 days to appeal.
