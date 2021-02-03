BOSTON (AP) — A day after a snowstorm slowed Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination program, things are ramping up again Tuesday.
Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park returned to regular hours after some appointments were changed and vaccinations were curtailed early Monday, according to CIC Health, which is running both sites.
Anyone with an appointment can show up at their assigned time, but people who can't reach Gillette or Fenway safely in the storm's aftermath can reschedule, the company said.
The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, which was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older, opened Tuesday instead. Appointments that were scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for Feb. 8.
A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday, state officials said.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 45 on Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,362 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by fewer than 2,000 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 502,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,600 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 350 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated more than 67,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,108.
MUSEUM TROPICAL GARDEN
Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is scheduled to reopen to the public Friday after being closed for seven weeks because of citywide coronavirus restrictions.
Although the museum was allowed to reopen Monday, it needs a few extra days to bring in more than 300 tropical plants from greenhouses for a new display museum officials hope will be a welcome break from the cold and pandemic.
"The Gardner Museum offers the community a much-needed respite during these stressful times," Director Peggy Fogelman said in a statement. "In addition to the Palace's galleries, we have two extraordinary offerings: the critically-acclaimed Shen Wei exhibition and our recently-installed tropical Courtyard."
The lush display includes dozens of bright Cymbidium and Lady Slipper orchids alongside calla lilies, flowering jasmine, eucalyptus and date palms.
COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place, including reserved visit times, face coverings for all visitors and staff, and a 25% capacity limit.
CVS VACCINES
Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain CVS Health will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to eligible people at more than 300 stores in 11 states starting next week, including at 18 locations in Massachusetts, the company announced Tuesday.
The program that launches Feb. 11 will initially get 250,000 doses through the federal government, and the goal is to expand it when more supply becomes available.
"Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement. "This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic."
More than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses will participate in the vaccination effort, giving CVS Pharmacy the capacity to eventually administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.