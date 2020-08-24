BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts highest court is weighing whether to grant more time to count mail ballots in the state's Sept. 1 primary election amid concerns of U.S. Postal Service delays.
The state's Supreme Judicial Court is slated to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Becky Grossman.
The Democratic candidate for Congress wants to extend the deadline for counting state primary ballots by ten days so that ballots mailed by Sept. 1 have enough time to arrive at local election offices. Under current state law, mail ballots must arrive at the offices by Sept. 1 to be counted.
"Our mission is simple: Every vote postmarked by Sept. 1 should count," Grossman said in a statement when she filed the suit earlier this week.
A spokeswoman for Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, who is named in the lawsuit, didn't respond to an email seeking comment Friday.
Galvin, a Democrat, has previously suggested extending primary deadlines could impact the state's ability to send out election documents to military and overseas voters for the November election.
Monday's hearing will take place before the full panel of judges by teleconference, and the audio will be streamed live.
Grossman, a Newton City Councilor, is among a crowded field of Democrats vying to succeed U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.