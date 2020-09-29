BOSTON (AP) — A Boston steakhouse opened by a Turkish restaurateur and social media star known as Salt Bae has been ordered closed for failing to meet coronavirus safety rules.
Nusr-Et Boston was ordered closed Saturday just days after it opened. Boston's Licensing Board said the restaurant opened by Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, posed an "imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards," The Boston Globe reported.
The licensing board is scheduled to hold inspection hearings for Nusr-Et Boston on Tuesday. Gökçe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
Officials said inspectors who visited the restaurant found violations including a "long line of patrons and failure to socially distance."
City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the Bay Village neighborhood where the restaurant is located, said he will ask the board to suspend its license indefinitely.
"I have zero tolerance for this reckless behavior," he said.
LATEST FIGURES
Massachusetts' coronavirus death toll surged past 9,200 on Monday as the state reported an additional 11 confirmed deaths.
The official death toll now stands at 9,202, though the actual number likely is higher because of deaths not attributed to COVID-19.
The state Department of Public Health also reported 367 new confirmed cases, pushing the total to nearly 129,000. Just under 420 patients were hospitalized on Monday, up slightly from Sunday.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top health official says the number of new cases of the coronavirus is growing and he’s warning about a “geometric surge.” Another health official is worried about outbreaks “coalescing into one big fire.”
Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that with community transmission, cases can keep doubling rapidly.
“I am extremely, extremely concerned,” Shah told the Portland Press Herald.
Health officials are concerned about a pair of outbreaks, one in York County that's linked to a wedding in Millinocket and another Oxford County that's linked to a paper mill. Both are driving up Maine's overall virus numbers.
Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, the state’s largest hospital network, said that in York County a lot of people are testing positive for the virus from all age groups and people who are healthy and “not so healthy” who have no idea where they were infected.
“It’s not just that we have several outbreaks there, but that they are coalescing into one big fire,” Mills said.
On Friday, York County’s seven-day average of new cases hit an all-time high of 15.7 per day, nearly double the previous peak of 8.7 set on July 2. Case numbers are also climbing in Oxford County.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
JAIL MASKS
Some of Maine's jails didn't require inmates and staff to wear masks in the aftermath of the early stages of a large outbreak at a jail in the southern part of the state, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The York County jail outbreak, which is connected to an outbreak from a northern Maine wedding and reception, has sickened more than 80 people.
The Bangor Daily News obtained a report that details a Maine Department of Corrections inspection of the jails that took place in August and September. The inspection included 14 of Maine's 15 county jails. It found that the practice of requiring masks of inmates, staff and visitors was not universal.
The report found that only four jails had a diversion plan for where to send inmates during an outbreak. One jail, Kennebec County Correctional Facility, wasn't screening staff for COVID-19 symptoms.
THE NUMBERS
An additional 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine CDC said Monday. It was the lowest total of new confirmed cases since the middle of the month.
The total number of confirmed cases is 5,300, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained 140. The average number of new cases per day was 30, which was about the same as it was a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will stay under its current coronavirus restrictions for another month.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended the restrictions under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which were supposed to expire on Monday. Now the restrictions will remain in place until Oct. 28.
Under Phase 3, indoor catered events are limited to 50 people and outdoor events are limited to 100 people. Businesses can have up to 66% of workers on site at once as long as other virus guidance, such as physical distancing, is followed.
Raimondo signed the executive order extending Phase 3 on Friday.
FIELD HOSPITALS TO BE DISMANTLED
Rhode Island plans to dismantle two of three field hospitals the state had set up early in the pandemic in case COVID-19 infections surged beyond what normal hospitals could handle.
The Providence Journal reports the field clinics include one that had been set up at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Although confirmed cases have ticked upward in recent days, the surges that officials had worried about last spring haven't materialized. Rhode Island has reported 1,110 deaths and more than 24,000 cases.
LATEST NUMBERS
The state Department of Health on Monday reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 240 additional cases.
Officials said just over 250 people had tested positive for the first time over the last three days. They didn't specify how many were hospitalized.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The governor's economic reopening task force has approved updated guidance allowing full capacity at retail stores, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Retailers have been limited to half capacity, and while some sectors like garden centers have done well, some clothing stores have seen sales drop by 80%.
Nancy Kyle, head of the state's retail association, told the task force that allowing stores to return to 100% capacity will be critical to the holiday shopping season. Many stores will be starting holiday sales earlier than usual in hopes of recouping losses, she said.
The task force sent its recommendations to the governor and public health officials for approval.
