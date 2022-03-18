NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who says she sustained multiple injuries after a 2019 crash has filed suit against the ferry service provider between Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard for over $300,000.
Jessica Hicks brought the lawsuit against Steamship Authority claiming that the accident was a result of motor-vehicle negligence and caused her personal injury. She is suing the company for $250,000 in damages for the loss of function in her hand, the Cape Cod Times reported Wednesday.
Hicks said in court filings that she fell during the accident and it resulted in a thumb injury which has decreased the function of her hand and thumb, adding that she also struggles with continuing back pain.
The suit also stated that because of her injuries, Hicks could not work and lost wages amounting to $30,000. The lawsuit additionally seeks $33,000 to cover medical bills.
Steamship Authority's communications director Sean Driscoll said it is the company's policy not to discuss active lawsuits.
Hicks' attorney, Gary Orlacchio, also declined the newspaper's request for comment.
