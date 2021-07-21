MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday while crews repair an overpass that was hit by a truck.
The Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered "extensive" damage on Monday afternoon after an oversized truck struck the bottom of the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews work on the overpass. A 7-foot section of the overpass and a beam that runs along it will need to be demolished as part of the repair, the transportation department said.
The demolition is expected to continue throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.
The overpass will remain closed during the work, and transportation officials said it will be several months before it's fully reopened. Drivers were told to expect continued delays on Route 1 south, Route 16 and Route 28 while long-term repairs are made.
"Our first priority is to safely stabilize the structure, which is underway," Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. "Drivers are urged to avoid the area and consider public transportation options until I-93 southbound can be fully reopened."
Massachusetts State Police said the crash is under investigation. The tractor-trailer is owned by an Alabama transportation company and was hauling a large metal structure when it hit the bridge around 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to a police statement.
A 57-year-old Alabama man was driving the truck and had a 54-year-old woman as a passenger. The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Their names were not immediately released.
Police said the investigation will determine whether the driver or truck owner violated any state laws or federal regulations.
