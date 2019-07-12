EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A planned wind farm off Massachusetts is hitting snags with local and federal regulators.
The Edgartown Conservation Commission on Martha's Vineyard voted this week to deny Vineyard Wind's application to lay transmission cables that would pass about a mile east of Edgartown.
Separately, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has delayed issuing a final environmental impact statement that would help clear the way for construction of the 84-turbine, 800-megawatt wind farm.
The Cape Cod Times reports the Edgartown board was concerned Vineyard Wind had not provided assurances against "adverse effects" from the cables. Commercial fishermen raised questions about the plan at a public hearing last month.
The company says it remained "resolutely committed" to the project, a cornerstone of a 2016 state law aimed at boosting supplies of renewable energy.
