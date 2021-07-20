MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Drivers are being told to avoid Interstate 93 southbound in Medford on Tuesday while crews repair an overpass that was hit by a truck.
The Roosevelt Circle overpass suffered "extensive" damage on Monday afternoon after an oversized truck struck the bottom of the bridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Two lanes of I-93 southbound were closed Tuesday while crews work on the overpass. A 7-foot section of the overpass and a beam that runs along it will need to be demolished as part of the repair, the transportation department said.
Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the work is expected to continue through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. He encouraged commuters to use other transportation including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's commuter rail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.